Why Sacramento erased 23 crosswalks, including one where a grandmother died after removal

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:54 Sacramento Bee drone flies over Interstate 5 Pause 0:45 LimeBike: How it works 2:39 Bike the entire unbuilt Del Rio Trail in two minutes 0:58 Watch scenes from Sacramento County's biggest road construction project 1:36 2016's worst red-light runners 1:34 Watch aggressive wild turkey take on traffic in Sacramento neighborhood 1:13 Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento 0:37 Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 1:12 This road project in Plymouth is part of a new statewide highway trend 0:31 Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Witness Bernard Perez talks about a hit-and-run on Freeport Boulevard that injured a woman and a child. He says traffic problems are common. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Witness Bernard Perez talks about a hit-and-run on Freeport Boulevard that injured a woman and a child. He says traffic problems are common. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee