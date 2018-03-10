Pack those bags: Southwest’s 2 newest flights out of Sacramento are here

Two new, weekly flights with Southwest Airlines are available out of Sacramento International Airport starting this weekend, with two more on the way in less than a month.

As reported by The Bee last fall, Southwest announced plans to add nonstop routes from Sacramento to at least five new cities this spring. Two of them are underway, or just about: Flights to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico started Saturday, and trips to New Orleans begin bright and early Sunday.

According to Southwest's website, the Cabo flights are scheduled to depart every Saturday at 7 a.m. Set your alarms earlier for Sunday trips to New Orleans; those flights leave at 5:40 a.m. Both carry a travel time of about four hours.

Three other routes are set to begin in the next two months: Austin and St. Louis (both April 8), and Orlando (May 6).

The flight to Cabo is the airline's first international flight out of Sacramento.

Southwest also announced, last October, that it plans to offer flights to Hawaii sometime in 2018.

Travelers to those new destinations could benefit from the "Southwest Effect," which notes that routes tend to see an increase in the amount of flights offered across all airlines, as well as lower fares, after Southwest picks them up.