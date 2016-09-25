How will disabled people, bicyclists, arena workers get to Golden 1 Center?

0:45 Bee reporter drives a bus, poorly Pause

0:59 How to pay for Sacramento meters remotely

0:46 Video: Top U.S. transportation official likes self-driving cars

3:16 Video: Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car

1:20 Video: California woman hit with 55 Bay Area toll violations without crossing any bridges

0:36 Video: Armor-wearing pedestrian highlights new safety push

0:48 Video: 'Rider Watch' Planned For New Light Rail Line

1:35 Election Rewind: Trump hails school choice, Clinton gets 'West Wing' support

1:58 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses Huskies' 35-28 win at Arizona

0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack