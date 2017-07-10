Jeanie Ward-Waller, policy director for the California Bicycle Coalition, demonstrates some of the current bicycling issues facing the state, including Assembly Bill 1103, which would allow bicyclists to yield at a stop sign if there is no cross-traffic, Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee
Jeanie Ward-Waller, policy director for the California Bicycle Coalition, demonstrates some of the current bicycling issues facing the state, including Assembly Bill 1103, which would allow bicyclists to yield at a stop sign if there is no cross-traffic, Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee
Back-Seat Driver

Back-Seat Driver

Tony Bizjak writes about traffic and travel in the Sacramento region

Back-Seat Driver

July 10, 2017 4:00 AM

Sacramento to start kicking cyclists off some sidewalks. But which ones?

By Tony Bizjak

tbizjak@sacbee.com

acramento city officials say they plan to launch an analysis this summer of which sidewalks in town bicyclists should be banned from using.

It will be a tricky exercise. The city wants to start excluding cyclists from busy sidewalks where bikers could hit and injure pedestrians. But they don’t want to force cyclists onto streets where traffic is heavy and tight, and where there are no bike lanes.

“We don’t want to encourage sidewalk riding, but we have limited funding” to build bike lanes on streets, the city’s Jennifer Donlon Wyant said.

That means the city is likely to initially ban cyclists from using only the most crowded sidewalks.

Where might they be? Some places are obvious. The sidewalks around Golden 1 Center are a pedestrian magnet. Nearby K Street is another place where cyclists shouldn’t be on sidewalks.

The effort is based on a city ordinance passed one year ago that seeks to reduce what many say are growing conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists. The issue drew attention when a midtown resident was seriously injured when struck from behind by a speeding biker.

Donlon Wyant said the city welcomes residents’ opinions, but points out that the city ordinance says any sidewalk chosen for a bike ban must be adjacent to a road with a “low-stress bikeway.” The ordinance, though, does not define what is meant by low stress.

Donlon Wyant, the city’s “active transportation specialist,” has been teaching a free class each month, open to anyone who lives in Sacramento, on how to bike legally and safely in an urban environment. The July and August classes are already filled.

Many of the attendees are older women who are nervous about riding in the street, Donlon Wyant said. Others are mothers who bring their children.

Cyclists are required to obey all laws of the road when they ride in streets. Many people in the classes, however, are surprised that that includes arm signals before each turn. She said few also know that bikes are supposed to have reflectors and lights.

Big changes could provide safer biking near Sacramento State

Heavily used streets and intersections near Sacramento State will be getting significant upgrades meant to provide safer riding for bicyclists.

Brian Blomster / Narration By Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Caltrans building third lane on I-80

Just above Colfax, Interstate 80 gets steep and quite twisty. It can get dicey, especially when some slow-moving big rigs pull into the passing lane to go around slower trucks that are struggling to get up the hill, and that bottles traffic.

Caltrans and a contractor, Teichert Construction, have been at work on a 3-mile-long truck passing lane there. They have been uprooting trees and cutting mountainsides back the last two years to make room for a third lane.

A part of that lane is now in place. The full $50 million project will not be finished until late next year, after a bridge widening in the middle of the project area.

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This will be Sacramento's worst traffic mess for months to come

View More Video

About This Blog


Tony Bizjak has covered local transportation issues for The Sacramento Bee since 2003. Prior to that, he covered Sacramento City Hall and local government issues. A California native, Bizjak has a journalism degree from San Jose State University. Contact reporter Tony Bizjak at tbizjak@sacbee.com or 916-321-1059. Twitter: @TonyBizjak