Sacramento to start kicking cyclists off some sidewalks. But which ones?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 This will be Sacramento's worst traffic mess for months to come Pause 1:23 Hear the story of the Emerald Bay Bridge 1:18 Big changes could provide safer biking near Sacramento State 2:06 How California is changing its bicycling laws 0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:26 Truck crash Highway 99 in Merced County 1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston 1:24 Regional Transit wraps old trains 0:45 Bee reporter drives a bus, poorly 0:59 How to pay for Sacramento meters remotely Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jeanie Ward-Waller, policy director for the California Bicycle Coalition, demonstrates some of the current bicycling issues facing the state, including Assembly Bill 1103, which would allow bicyclists to yield at a stop sign if there is no cross-traffic, Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

Jeanie Ward-Waller, policy director for the California Bicycle Coalition, demonstrates some of the current bicycling issues facing the state, including Assembly Bill 1103, which would allow bicyclists to yield at a stop sign if there is no cross-traffic, Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee