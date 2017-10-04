70-mile-wide wave of butterflies caught on radar, confusing meteorologists

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... butterflies?
A radar signature was initially thought by the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colo., to depict the migration of birds, according to The Denver Post.
4/4: Migrating butterflies in high quantities explains it. Today, the butterflies are staying close to the ground. #cowx #Science pic.twitter.com/rkpwmPRnsi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 4, 2017
However, later on, meteorologists determined that the signature was likely caused by a 70-mile-wide wave of migrating butterflies after they received many reports about sightings, The Associated Press said. Painted lady butterflies – sometimes mistaken for monarchs – were reported drifting with the wind, according to the AP.
“Insects rarely produce such a coherent radar signature,” the U.S. National Weather Service Denver/Boulder Colorado explained on Facebook on Wednesday. “Migrating birds do all the time.
“Migrating butterflies in high quantities explains it. Today, the butterflies are staying close to the ground.”
