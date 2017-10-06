FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2010, file photo, an AOL logo is seen in the company's office in Hamburg, Germany. AOL announced on Oct. 6, 2017, that it will discontinue its once-popular Instant Messenger platform on Dec. 15.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2010, file photo, an AOL logo is seen in the company's office in Hamburg, Germany. AOL announced on Oct. 6, 2017, that it will discontinue its once-popular Instant Messenger platform on Dec. 15. Axel Heimken AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2010, file photo, an AOL logo is seen in the company's office in Hamburg, Germany. AOL announced on Oct. 6, 2017, that it will discontinue its once-popular Instant Messenger platform on Dec. 15. Axel Heimken AP

Nation & World

AOL Instant Messenger fondly celebrated as users share their ‘#AIMemories’

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 8:06 PM

News that AOL Instant Messenger will be officially shut down this December made it a somber day for thousands of former chatters, even those who haven’t used it in more than a decade.

First reported by TechCrunch, the chat app will cease operation Dec. 15 after two decades of service.

“We loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” AOL wrote on the AIM help page.

A major source of nostalgia for many who grew up with AIM as their first messenger app, the hashtag #AIMemories quickly trended on Twitter, where users (and the AIM account itself) shared bittersweet anecdotes to mourn the loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy
Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade 2:52

Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade
'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

View More Video