AOL Instant Messenger fondly celebrated as users share their ‘#AIMemories’

News that AOL Instant Messenger will be officially shut down this December made it a somber day for thousands of former chatters, even those who haven’t used it in more than a decade.
First reported by TechCrunch, the chat app will cease operation Dec. 15 after two decades of service.
“We loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” AOL wrote on the AIM help page.
A major source of nostalgia for many who grew up with AIM as their first messenger app, the hashtag #AIMemories quickly trended on Twitter, where users (and the AIM account itself) shared bittersweet anecdotes to mourn the loss.
