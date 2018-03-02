Delta airplanes are grounded, Friday, March 2, 2018, in New York. Airlines have canceled many flights out of New York as a severe storm arrives in the northeast.
Yuck: Dozens of passengers vomit on superturbulent flight through East Coast storm

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 02, 2018 09:40 PM

Almost everyone onboard a short East Coast flight threw up – pilots included – as the plane descended upon Dulles Airport near D.C. amid stormy, hyperturbulent conditions.

United Express Flight 3833 left Charlottesville, Va., around 6:30 a.m. local time Friday and arrived less than an hour later at Dulles, NBC Washington reported. The 50-passenger plane landed safely and there were no injuries reported or medical care needed. But the wind-whipped ordeal was quite gross.

“Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up” on the “very bumpy” flight, said an urgent report delivered from a pilot to the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” passenger John Kirk told NBC Washington.

The fierce winds were part of a monstrous nor'easter that had killed at least five people and cut power for more than 1.5 million as of Friday evening.

Meanwhile, another storm continues to pound the West Coast, with avalanches reported in the Sierra, heavy rainfall throughout much of Northern California and mudslides in Southern California.

Thousands of flights have reportedly been canceled between the two coasts due to the extreme weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

