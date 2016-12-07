California’s water future will change as a result of this bill set for House approval

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater Pause

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

0:34 When pigs (help you) fly! Meet Lilou, the first known airport therapy pig

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery