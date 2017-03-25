National

March 25, 2017 10:56 AM

Burglars reportedly in pig masks strike Bellagio store in Las Vegas as guests panic

Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino that sent crowds into panic.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

Reports said the burglars wore pig masks.

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.

