Social media goes to war ... over leggings?

First came the online backlash against United Airlines after it blocked two teenage girls flying on free employee passes from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because they were wearing leggings.
Under fire, United Airlines announced that the girls were barred under a long-standing dress code for passengers flying on employee passes and said paying customers were welcome to wear leggings. That news sparked a counter-backlash from airline supporters arguing the girls ought to have followed the dress code.
