Tired of liberal California? New company will help you move to Texas

Is California too liberal for you? Would you rather live with like-minded conservatives?
There’s a solution: Move to Texas.
That’s the mission of a new company called “Conservative Move,” a company started last month by Iraq War veteran and former U.S. Congressional candidate Paul Chabot.
Excited to help families move from liberal areas to conservative communities. Check out our launch at https://t.co/6ap7qqD4hQ Move Right!— Paul Chabot (@DrPaulChabot) May 23, 2017
In January, Chabot moved from California to North Texas for “a better life for our four young children,” according to Conservative Move’s website. Conservative Move said its focus is on moving families to Collin County, which is just north of Dallas and is one of the “Best of Places to Live” with “great schools, good paying jobs and low crime.”
Chabot said that the website received more than 3,700 visits within four hours of going live.
There’s a five-step process, according to the company website:
- Explore the idea of moving to a conservative region.
- Set up a free consultation.
- Conservative Move helps identify a realtor to sell your home.
- Conservative Move has a realtor to help find a home in Collin County.
- That’s it! Enjoy the life you deserve among friends.
“We want to be able to express to people that these areas that are conservative have safer streets, better schools, better-paying jobs, lower taxes,” Chabot told NPR affiliate KPCC on Thursday. “We hope that this doesn’t become divisive, but it becomes a bridge that brings more and more people into this camp that loves faith, freedom, family, God, country and apple pie.”
Chabot’s company isn’t the first time that he’s been at the center of controversy. While campaigning for the 31st congressional district, Chabot mailed “Terrorist Hunting Permits” to people who donated $99.17 to his campaign.
Get your Terrorist Hunting Permit.Make a donation to Chabot for Congress at https://t.co/VotK6N3Ooi of $99.17 #CA31 pic.twitter.com/CStDY26QW4— Paul Chabot (@DrPaulChabot) July 28, 2016
Chabot lost the election by more than 26,000 votes, according to ballotpedia.org.
