June 05, 2017 8:49 PM

Tired of liberal California? New company will help you move to Texas

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

Is California too liberal for you? Would you rather live with like-minded conservatives?

There’s a solution: Move to Texas.

That’s the mission of a new company called “Conservative Move,” a company started last month by Iraq War veteran and former U.S. Congressional candidate Paul Chabot.

In January, Chabot moved from California to North Texas for “a better life for our four young children,” according to Conservative Move’s website. Conservative Move said its focus is on moving families to Collin County, which is just north of Dallas and is one of the “Best of Places to Live” with “great schools, good paying jobs and low crime.”

Chabot said that the website received more than 3,700 visits within four hours of going live.

There’s a five-step process, according to the company website:

  • Explore the idea of moving to a conservative region.
  • Set up a free consultation.
  • Conservative Move helps identify a realtor to sell your home.
  • Conservative Move has a realtor to help find a home in Collin County.
  • That’s it! Enjoy the life you deserve among friends.

“We want to be able to express to people that these areas that are conservative have safer streets, better schools, better-paying jobs, lower taxes,” Chabot told NPR affiliate KPCC on Thursday. “We hope that this doesn’t become divisive, but it becomes a bridge that brings more and more people into this camp that loves faith, freedom, family, God, country and apple pie.”

Chabot’s company isn’t the first time that he’s been at the center of controversy. While campaigning for the 31st congressional district, Chabot mailed “Terrorist Hunting Permits” to people who donated $99.17 to his campaign.

Chabot lost the election by more than 26,000 votes, according to ballotpedia.org.

 
