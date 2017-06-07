Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., reacts during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington.
National

June 07, 2017 4:19 PM

GOP senators interrupt Kamala Harris – and reactions flood social media

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The Republican chairman of the Senate intelligence committee admonished California Sen. Kamala Harris, along with other Democrats, and asked her to be more respectful Wednesday as she pressed top intelligence chiefs testifying before the panel.

Harris was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, asking him if he would send a letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller giving him unlimited authority in his probe into possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The exchange was tense, with Harris interrupting Rosenstein as he started to say there wasn’t enough time to explain the answer. When she asked for a yes or no answer, he demurred, and she said, “either you are willing to do that or not.”

Republican Sen. John McCain first interjected, out of turn, with a plea to the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr: “Mr. Chairman, they should be allowed to answer the question.”

As the exchange between Harris and Rosenstein continued, Burr interjected and asked Harris to suspend.

“The chair is going to exercise the right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and the committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy – which has not been extended all the way across – extend the courtesy for questions to get answered.”

Rosenstein then went on to answer the question, saying he believes Mueller has adequate authority.

Social media spoke out on the exchange:

 
