Razor blades found on Wal-Mart shopping cart handles

Razor blades have been found under the handles of two Wal-Mart shopping carts in Festus, Mo., including one that nicked a woman’s hand.
Michelle Patterson, of Festus, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that something cut her finger as she wiped down a cart handle on July 2. She discovered a razor blade stuck to the bottom of the handle. She reported the incident to police and visited her doctor for a blood test.
“It’s disturbing that somebody may attempt to injure a buyer or affiliate, and we’re grateful nobody was critically harmed,” Wal-Mart said in a press release. “We’ve checked all purchasing carts and are presently conducting common checks. We’ve additionally reviewed surveillance footage and can proceed working with police to seek out the individual accountable.”
On Thursday, employees checking carts for safety at the same Wal-Mart found a second razor blade, reports KSDK. Festus police suspect shoplifters may have inadvertantly left the razor blades behind.
“I have heard of situations before where a shoplifter will use a blade to slice open packaging,” Festus Police Capt. Doug Wendel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Nevertheless, the discoveries rattled some shoppers at the store, reports KSDK.
“Does it make a difference if a person who gets cut deeply and they can’t use their hand anymore whether it was intended or not?” asked Jay Watz of St. Louis.
