NASA takes major step toward deep-space exploration

twitter email On July 25, 2017, NASA successfully tested the third RS-25 Engine Controller Unit. These engines will power NASA's Space Launch System rocket as it travels deeper into space than ever before, and this test is the latest milestone towards launching the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft's deep-space exploration mission. NASA

