According to a new study, California has the worst drivers in the nation. Sacramento is a big reason why the state scored so low. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

California’s drivers are ‘firmly the worst,’ survey says. Sacramento is no exception

By Noel Harris

December 14, 2017 07:25 PM

Do you often complain about drivers around you? Chances are they have a mutual feeling.

A study released Thursday is complaining about all of California’s drivers.

Using methodology that includes accidents, fatalities and driving under the influence cases, Quote Wizard has determined that the state has the worst drivers in their 2017 survey. Rhode Island has the nation’s best drivers, according to the survey.

In an added shot at locals, it called Sacramento the “worst driving city in America” in a June survey.

“The dubious honor of having the worst drivers in the country goes to California,” Quote Wizard’s release said. “After jumping from second (worst) in our 2016 rankings, California is now firmly the worst. That’s not surprising when you consider that, according to our recent study of the best and worst drivers in the U.S. by city, five of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers are located in California. That includes the worst driving city in America – Sacramento.”

“California’s less-than-stellar drivers are somewhat notorious – especially in gridlocked Los Angeles. An increase in citations and DUIs helped drive the state to the number one spot in terms of bad drivers. In fact, California also set the worst standard in the U.S. for DUIs on our rankings. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, California. Hopefully your assortment of beautiful beaches and national parks will be enough to provide some comfort from those dangerous roadways.”

Minnesota, Utah, South Carolina and Washington round out the worst five, while Florida, Mississippi, Michigan and Arkansas complete the best five.

