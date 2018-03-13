Man said he’d machine-gun March for Our Lives rally on tighter gun laws, NJ cops say

Pembroke Pines Charter High School students walk out of class to protest and read the names of the 17 people killed during the mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February on the Academic Village campus in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Student Kenya Rynning, 16, center, from Hollywood lost her brother to gun violence and joined her classmates demanding gun reform. Taimy Alvarez Orlando Sun Sentinel