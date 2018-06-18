Slow driver backed up traffic in the left lane. People love this officer's response

If you're someone bothered by slow drivers in the left lane, then this police officer might be your new hero.
A tweet from Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a public information officer for the Indiana State Police, has recently gone viral because of the way the cop handled an alleged slow poke in what is supposed to be the passing lane.
"I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65," Wheeles tweeted. "The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.
"Again...if there are vehicles behind you," he continued, "you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass."
Loads of people loved his message. And it's not that surprising, as a 2016 survey from Expedia found that being a "left-lane hog" is one of the five most irritating behaviors for American drivers.
Graham Rahal, a race car driver, called him a "hero."
While NFL star Troy Aikman had a short message for the officer.
Other people just begged Wheeles to accept a job in their own state — so he could get more pesky drivers off the road.
While some seemed confused by the rules regarding the left lane. A Twitter user named Brian Hunt asked if you could be pulled over for causing traffic in that lane, "even if you are driving the speed limit?"
The officer explained it like this: "The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an 'accordion effect' as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle. This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety."
Vox has an explainer for why many say it's actually safer to allow cars on the left lane to drive a bit faster.
"Even if you’re driving fast, there’s almost always someone going faster than you," it reads. "So if you get back over to the right immediately after passing, that car will be able to pass you, which lets everybody to get to their destination more quickly. Otherwise, traffic builds up, raising safety risks."
