Fact check: Feinstein way off the mark when she said ‘tens of thousands’ of California farmers going bankrupt

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:48 5 things to know about California's death penalty measures

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

1:21 Dolores Huerta on Kamala Harris: 'She will be a great senator'

1:12 Mark DiCamillo on how presidential polls got it wrong

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:02 Football fans on Kaepernick's ongoing national anthem protest

3:05 Colin Kaepernick kneels during the National Anthem in final 49ers preseason football game