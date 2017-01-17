California has largest block of lawmakers vowing to boycott Trump inauguration

Of lawmakers planning to boycott the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, California’s congressional contingent makes up the largest block by far.
Thirteen congresswomen and -men from California have announced their plans to skip Friday’s ceremonies transferring power from outgoing President Barack Obama to his successor, Trump. That number represents about 30 percent of the 45 lawmakers who have said definitively that they would skip the inauguration.
Talk of a boycott gained momentum when Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a noted civil rights leader, said he would not attend the Trump inauguration.
Here is the list of California lawmakers who said they are sitting this one out:
▪ Rep. Judy Chu: “While I do not question the legitimacy of Mr. Trump’s election, I do object to his treatment of other Americans, particularly those who disagree with him.”
▪ Rep. Barbara Lee: “I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House.”
▪ Rep. Ted Lieu: “While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made.”
▪ Rep. Zoe Lofgren: “I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Rep. Jerry McNerney: “The election of Mr. Trump lacks legitimacy due to Russian hacking, which Mr. Trump encouraged, the FBI’s biased involvement, and other irregularities, and I cannot sanction the inauguration by attending the ceremony.”
▪ Rep. Grace Napolitano.
▪ Rep. Mark Takano: “I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration.”
▪ Rep. Jared Huffman: “I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in California with my constituents making a positive difference in our community.”
▪ Rep. Mark DeSaulnier: “As a student of American history, I cannot sit idly by and normalize a President who has displayed disregard for our past traditions and Constitution.”
▪ Rep. Karen Bass: “After receiving an overwhelming response on the twitter poll, I’ve decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump.”
▪ Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard. “The disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values,” Roybal-Allard said in a statement to The Hill.
▪ Rep. Raul Ruiz: “Donald Trump does not respect the office of the presidency, nor does he respect the American people.”
▪ Rep. Maxine Waters: “I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time.”
