Trump to drop travel ban legal fight, issue new executive order

The Trump Administration declared Thursday that it planned to rescind its controversial travel ban and replace it with a new one that officials believe can withstand court challenges.
“Rather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the Order and replace it with a new, substantially revised Executive Order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns,” the Justice Department said in briefs filed Thursday in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier had refused to overturn a lower-court order that halted the travel ban.
The filing came as the Ninth Circuit was considering whether to review the earlier decision by a three-judge panel and order a larger, “en banc” review by 11 judges.
The court ordered briefs filed by Thursday and both sides submitted arguments saying they did not want a new review.
The states of Washington and Minnesota, which have won two court orders that temporarily halted the president’s travel ban, argued that no new court review is needed and that ordering one would “simply delay the merits of the preliminary injunction appeal to no substantive purpose.”
But the government’s brief essentially renders the issue moot, declaring that a new order will sidestep more legal delays.
“In so doing, the President will clear the way for immediately protecting the country rather than pursuing further, potentially time-consuming litigation,” administration lawyers wrote.
The president signed the order Jan. 27 to bar entry of visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries – Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Somalia – for 90 days, pending additional security checks. The order also prevented refugees from entering the country for 120 days.
The immediate impact was chaos at airports nationwide as the order was implemented and subsequent legal challenges led to the federal judge in Seattle issuing a temporary restraining order halting the ban on Feb. 3.
The Trump administration appealed that order to a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, which unanimously ruled on Feb. 9 that the Seattle judge’s order should be upheld.
The next day, however, a Ninth Circuit judge requested a vote by the full circuit on whether a new panel of 11 judges should review the decision and issue its own ruling. The briefs filed Thursday will be used in deciding whether to move to a new, larger “en banc” panel. Both sides were directed to file briefs by 11 a.m. Thursday with the San Francisco-based court arguing over whether a larger panel should review the issue.
Until Thursday, it was not clear how the administration ultimately planned to proceed. The president could have fought the issue out in the Seattle court, allowed the Ninth Circuit process to proceed or appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Instead, he has chosen to sidestep the legal fight with a new order.
The administration's lawyers said “the most appropriate course would be for the Court to hold its consideration of the case until the President issues the new Order and then vacate the panel’s preliminary decision.” They said they would notify the court of the new order “as soon as it is issued.”
The case had generated filings by interested parties ranging from civil liberties groups and legal scholars supporting the efforts of Washington and Minnesota to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued in a brief filed Wednesday that the judges are usurping President Trump’s authority and improperly granting rights to foreigners that should be limited to American citizens.
“Essentially, plaintiffs argue that the United States Constitution grants nonresident aliens located abroad due-process, equal-protection, and Establishment-Clause rights regarding admission into the United States,” Paxton wrote, adding that he is “aware of no case extending those rights anywhere close to the extent that plaintiffs assert.”
Paxton also rejected arguments that Trump’s order essentially is aimed at banning Muslims from entering the United States.
The order, he wrote, “is emphatically not a ‘Muslim ban.’”
“Indeed, numerous Muslim-majority countries in the world are not covered by the seven-country list used in the Executive Order,” the brief notes. “And the Pew Research Center estimates that the Executive Order ‘would affect only about 12 percent of the world’s Muslims.’”
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
