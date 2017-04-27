Politics & Government

Callers swamp Trump’s immigration crime hotline with UFO reports

By Don Sweeney

A newly unveiled federal hotline intended to collect reports of crimes committed by immigrants has instead been inundated by accounts of UFOs, killer robots and Superman.

The Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement, or VOICE, office opened Wednesday to track crimes committed by immigrants – legal or undocumented – to the United States. The office, part of the Department of Homeland Security, also rolled out a hotline for tips from the public.

It didn’t take long for non-fans of President Donald Trump to come up with ways to register their disapproval of the whole idea.

And the internet rose to the, well, call.

BuzzFeed reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the hotline had been tied up with the bogus reports, and vowed to reallocate resources to prevent the line from being overwhelmed by pranksters.

