Want to report an immigration raid? Call this number

Sacramento immigrant rights groups have launched a 24-hour telephone hotline for residents to call if they witness federal immigration agents conducting enforcement sweeps. The number is 916-245-6773.
Faith and labor union leaders announced the new hotline Thursday in front of the main office of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The department does not arrest individuals based on their immigration status but does have a contract with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to house undocumented immigrants facing deportation at its jail in Elk Grove.
Gabby Trejo, the associate director of Sacramento Area Congregations Together, said dispatchers who receive calls on the hotline will send a team of volunteers to homes and businesses where ICE agents are believed to be arresting suspected undocumented immigrants. The volunteers will document arrests and connect those taken into custody with the names and phone numbers of attorneys.
“No one in our community will be taken away in the darkness,” Trejo said, adding that volunteers will “not intervene in any way with what’s happening with any arrest.”
ICE has conducted large-scale enforcement actions around the country, but none have been reported in the Sacramento area since President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for increased enforcement of federal immigration laws. Still, immigrant rights groups said White House statements have led to widespread fear in the local community.
“The continuing threats by ICE to immigrant families in our communities have escalated their fears and pushed them into the shadows,” said Rabbi Mona Alfi of Congregation B’Nai Israel in Sacramento.
