Federal government ends DACA program, but Sacramento ‘Dreamers’ aren’t giving up

With Tuesday’s announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Sacramentans affected by the policy change and those who support them said fear will not keep them from fighting what they see as an unjust decision.

“For me, it’s not a demoralizing effect – my entire life has been about how are you going to overcome this challenge,” said Pablo Reyes-Morales, a union organizer who was brought to the U.S. by his parents when he was 13. “It does bring fear. But after you notice that the world keeps turning, use that fear as a fuel for you to organize because every single second of every day we are told we don’t have power.”

Reyes-Morales was joined by dozens of other so-called “Dreamers,” community activists, politicians and others Tuesday in condemning the end of DACA, which the Trump administration last week had signaled would arrive after the Labor Day weekend.

“I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said Tuesday morning while speaking at the Justice Department.

The end of DACA is being framed as a six-month phase out, with a deadline of March 2018 for Congress to pass a law addressing the fate of current and future Dreamers, said UC Davis Law School Dean Kevin Johnson, a national expert on immigration law.

Johnson said the Obama-era program, started in 2012, has allowed an estimated 800,000 young people brought illegally across the border as children – more than 200,000 in California and 13,000 in Sacramento – to get legal authorizations to work or go to school and have them renewed every two years.

The plan announced Tuesday should allow some enrolled in DACA to remain in the program beyond March 2018. Those with DACA permits that expire between now and March 5, 2018 have until Oct. 5 to apply for a two-year renewal. However, if their permits are not approved, their legal status could change as early as March 6, 2018.

DACA enrollees have to pass extensive background checks, and Johnson said there was a question whether or not “the information these youth provided to secure DACA is going to be used for removal purposes. That’s the fear in the community.”

DACA gave young people brought as children “less uncertainty, the ability to work legally and more hope, and now they’re being returned to a place where they were before 2012, with no hope,” Johnson said. “The best plausible scenario is a narrowly crafted Dream Act that befits DACA students with a path to legalization. The Session announcement has already triggered large political protests, and a widespread sense of unfairness that’s likely to create political pressure on Congress to resolve this.”

Local immigration attorney Lisa Kobayashi said her phone “has been ringing off the hook” Tuesday morning with calls from concerned clients.

Kobayashi said she is telling her clients that not all DACA recipients are the same. One client, she said, has married an American citizen since receiving his protected status, giving him another pathway towards citizenship. But her younger clients, including at least one who will graduate from high school soon and planned on applying for college, are at greater risk because they don’t have alternative avenues to apply for legal status.

Kobayashi said that some DACA recipients also may have “petty offenses” that were allowed under the childhood deferral program but that which present obstacles to other citizenship pathways.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra, who came to the U.S. undocumented before receiving legal status, called the DACA announcement “reprehensible.”

“Trump’s actions to end the DACA Program illustrate his cowardice and continue his attacks upon the most vulnerable, children, immigrants, members of the LGBT community, those with disabilities, and seniors, by his failed executive actions,” Guerra said in a statement.

A DACA support rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Johnson said the end of the program would compromise the futures of tens of thousands of young people who rely on their work permits to get jobs or work-study that allow them to help fund their college educations. “If you lose DACA, you lose your employment authorization, you lose your work study and ability to work legally and it jeopardizes your ability to be in school,” he said.

Sacramento Unified School District spokesman Alex Barrios has said the district has employees with DACA permits. This past week, Superintendent Jose Aguilar spoke at a press conference pledging to stand behind those teachers and other workers.

“We are going to explore every option available to protect our employees, to protect our students and to protect our families,” Barrios said.