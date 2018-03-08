Why veteran Yolo County supervisor isn’t running for re-election

Matt Rexroad will not run for re-election this June after serving 12 years on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
Rexroad hadn't made up his mind until Wednesday morning, he said, when he sat down with his wife, Jenn, and talked about the upcoming race against Woodland resident Meg Stallard.
Ideological differences between the two ensured a bitter campaign, he said, and "life is too short for that stuff."
A hand-picked Rexroad replacement will soon enter the race, he said. After his term ends in January 2019, Rexroad plans to spend more time with his wife, 14-year-old daughter Abigail and 11-year-old son Adam, and get involved in other facets of Woodland's community.
"When this is all over and my obituary is written, I hope that I've done so much cool stuff that no one even talks about my time on the Board of Supervisors," Rexroad said.
A new member may enter the family, too. The Rexroads took in a foster child as an infant in 2014, only to lose him in a contentious legal battle to a birth mother they feared couldn't properly care for him.
Yolo County foster care briefly turned from a personal issue to a political one for Matt, who was adopted himself as a baby, and he and the rest of his family are considering taking in another at-risk youth.
Before beginning his stint on the Board of Supervisors, Rexroad spent four years on the Woodland City Council as mayor and vice mayor.
He works as a Republican political consultant, is licensed to practice law in California and served in the U.S. Marine Corps' Force Recon units for 13 years.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
