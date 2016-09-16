Capitol Alert

September 16, 2016 2:08 PM

Lower American River conservancy granted by Jerry Brown

By David Siders

dsiders@sacbee.com

In a measure to make the American River Parkway eligible for more state money, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed legislation creating a conservancy program for the area.

The fourth-term Democrat signed the bill without comment.

Assembly Bill 1716, by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, establishes a Lower American River conservancy program to receive and spend bond money and other appropriations in the urban forest and recreation area. Parkway advocates have complained about homeless encampments and wildfires along the parkway, which runs 23 miles from eastern Sacramento County to the central city.

McCarty called the Lower American River and the parkway “the jewel of our community” and said in a prepared statement that the conservancy program will help ensure “that we can continue to improve access, while at the same time protecting this natural resource and preserve the surrounding habitat for future generations.”

The legislation’s enactment comes as Brown moves to sign or veto hundreds of bills before a Sept. 30 deadline.

David Siders: 916-321-1215, @davidsiders

Capitol Alert

Editor's Choice Videos