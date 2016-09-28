Jerry Brown veto allows Californians to smoke at state parks and beaches

For the second time this week, Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected a bill that would have further restricted where Californians can smoke cigarettes or other tobacco products.
On Wednesday, Brown vetoed Senate Bill 1333, by Sen. Marty Block, D-San Diego, that would have prohibited smoking at state parks and beaches.
Block argued that cigarettes are a frequent cause of wildfires and one of the most common types of trash found on beach clean-up days. Some cities, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, have already banned smoking at public parks and beaches.
“The complete prohibition in all parks and beaches is too broad,” Brown wrote in his veto message. “A more measured – and less punitive – approach might be warranted.”
Wednesday’s action followed Brown’s veto Monday of a bill that would have prohibited smoking at public colleges and universities. It follows a legislative session in which California raised the smoking age to 21 and imposed sweeping new restrictions on e-cigarettes.
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
Comments