California Democrats got their supermajority. Now what?

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:02 Football fans on Kaepernick's ongoing national anthem protest

5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

0:45 Kamala Harris campaigns for down-ballot Democrats

1:57 Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane'

0:29 Jerry Brown: We'll need to 'build a wall around California'