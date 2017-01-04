California Legislature to pay Eric Holder to challenge Trump administration

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:22 Assembly leader: Jerry Brown 'backed us into a corner' on housing package

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'