Obamacare repeal could leave 5 million Californians without health care

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban Pause

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

0:31 'Sometimes the new guy gets stuck'

0:36 Rehabbed pier now open on West Sacramento riverfront

3:09 'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California