Californians hit the streets to protest Trump inauguration

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
Thousands of miles away, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States. Back in California, where voters favored Hillary Clinton by historic margins and politicians are already preparing for battle with the new president, protesters intend to make their opposition heard.
Hours after Trump is inaugurated in Washington, D.C., Black Lives Matter, Health Economics Life Liberty for All, Occupy Sacramento and other groups will convene at the state Capitol to rally against the new administration, police brutality, homelessness and gentrification. The protesters will meet at different locations and begin marching to the Capitol at 1 p.m. The event is part of a six-day campaign, which began Monday, to challenge Trump and the system that empowered him, according to the organizers.
The following day, activists will participate in the Women’s March on Sacramento, one of over 600 sister actions to a massive march in D.C. The march in Sacramento, which organizers bill as an opportunity for people to promote love, respect, and inclusion, begins at 10 a.m.
At least 15 California Democrats serving in Congress also pledged to exercise their dissent to the Trump administration by boycotting the inauguration festivities.
Meanwhile, a handful of Republicans in the state Legislature made the cross-country trip to D.C. to support the incoming president. Senators Joel Anderson, R-Alpine; Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel; Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield; Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado Hills and Jeff Stone, R-Temecula, and Assemblymembers Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley; Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake; Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore and Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, are all attending the inauguration.
WORTH REPEATING: “It’s been an interesting debate as it often is when we come to talking about my uterus.” - Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, speaking about a Senate resolution to oppose federal calls to defund Planned Parenthood earlier this week.
EDUCATION: Emily Penner, an assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine, will discuss the effects of an ethnic studies curriculum in one California school district at the UC Center Sacramento. The lunchtime program begins at 11:30am at 1130 K Street.
MUST-READ: Should California drought rules be lifted? With rivers roaring, California’s drought cops are wrestling with a complicated question.
IN MEMORY: Funeral services for Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 27 at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco. Starr died on Saturday at age 76.
CELEBRATE: Happy birthday to Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, who turns 45 on Saturday.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Yesterday’s quote of the day incorrectly quoted Gov. Jerry Brown in reference to Xavier Becerra becoming California’s next attorney general. Here’s the correct quote: “We don’t want wild men as prosecutors...we want people with a sense of restraint and a sense of empathy.”
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments