Jerry Brown swears in Xavier Becerra as California attorney general

Xavier Becerra, a longtime House member and Democrat from Los Angeles, was sworn in Tuesday as California’s attorney general, the first Latino in California history to hold the position.
Becerra was Gov. Jerry Brown’s pick to succeed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who was elected to the Senate in November. In stepping down from Congress after 24 years, he is expected to mount the first line of defense against President Donald Trump and his new administration should federal proposals conflict with state initiatives on climate change, health care, criminal justice and immigration.
