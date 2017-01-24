Capitol Alert

January 24, 2017 10:24 AM

Jerry Brown swears in Xavier Becerra as California attorney general

By Angela Hart

Xavier Becerra, a longtime House member and Democrat from Los Angeles, was sworn in Tuesday as California’s attorney general, the first Latino in California history to hold the position.

Becerra was Gov. Jerry Brown’s pick to succeed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who was elected to the Senate in November. In stepping down from Congress after 24 years, he is expected to mount the first line of defense against President Donald Trump and his new administration should federal proposals conflict with state initiatives on climate change, health care, criminal justice and immigration.

Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

Gov. Jerry Brown, joined Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, by his nominee for Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, said California would collaborate where possible with President-elect Donald Trump but also uphold the state's values.

Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com

Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

Editor's Choice Videos