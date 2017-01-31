Becerra spoiling for a legal fight as Trump orders roll out

0:20 Jim Brulte challenges 'all comers' to cannonball contest Pause

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton

5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants