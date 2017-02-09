Capitol Alert

February 9, 2017 2:25 PM

Appeals court to rule today on Trump travel ban

A decision will be coming Thursday from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering whether to lift a lower court order that blocked President Donald Trump’s order restricting immigration.

