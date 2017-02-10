$4,500 to rent a San Francisco apartment. What are California leaders doing?

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012 Pause

0:32 Refugee ban protesters take over terminal at SFO after Trump order

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:13 'Almost a miracle' to graduate from CSU in four years