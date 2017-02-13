Senate committee to discuss study on dental anesthesia rules for children

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
The state Legislature last year passed “Caleb’s Law,” a bill named in memory of a 6-year-old boy whose death led lawmakers to question dental anesthesia practices on children.
Caleb Sears’ family lobbied lawmakers to pass a law requiring a second person who specializes in anesthesiology to join a surgeon in the room during oral surgeries, similar to practices in hospitals, according to story published by CALmatters last August.
The dental industry pushed back. The final watered down version of the law calls on dentists to keep better records when patients die and mandated a study into California’s dental anesthesia rules for children. Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, also called on the state to conduct a study into the practice.
A review of California’s pediatric dental anesthesia regulations compared to other states, conducted by the Dental Board of California, is the focus of a Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development committee hearing today at 3 p.m. in room 3191 of the state Capitol. Hill chairs the committee.
Based on its findings, the board recommends that a second staff member trained in monitoring and resuscitating pediatric patients participate in the procedures along with a surgeon.
The agenda for the hearing is stacked with representatives from dental, anesthesiology and pediatric associations. A consultant working with the Sears family said Caleb’s parents intend to speak, too.
WORTH REPEATING: “I’m not running for governor ... yet.”
– Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, at a panel with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who some believe may run in 2018. Steinberg said he was kidding.
CALPERS: Protesters will rally outside the California Public Employee Retirement System headquarters on P Street today in advance of the board’s decision to support or oppose Assembly Bill 20, which calls on the system to cut ties with any company funding or constructing the 1,100-mile Dakota Access oil pipeline. CalPers staff recommends the board oppose the legislation. The rally begins at 8:30 a.m. and the board begins its open session an hour later.
NEW BILL: Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, will introduce legislation to tighten laws related to guns on K-12 schools this morning at 10 a.m. at The Met High School on V Street. The California chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and members of the Everytown Survivor Network will join the lawmaker at the press conference.
