Capitol Alert

February 13, 2017 5:17 PM

Watch live 5:30 p.m.: Gov. Jerry Brown press conference on Oroville Dam

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

California Gov. Jerry Brown will hold a press conference to update the situation at the Oroville Dam spillway at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017. Here is a live stream video via California State Emergency Operations Center.

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos