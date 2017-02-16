Capitol Alert

February 16, 2017 12:45 PM

California lawmaker resurrects his effort to end daylight saving time

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

Daylight saving time won last year, but Assemblyman Kansen Chu wants a rematch.

The San Jose Democrat has introduced another bill targeting the divisive biannual changing of our clocks.

Assembly Bill 807 would put a measure before voters asking them to repeal the 1949 initiative that instituted daylight saving time in California and allow the Legislature to adjust it with a simple majority vote – whether that be switching the dates it takes effect, getting rid of it altogether or, should the federal government allow it, moving to daylight saving time all year long.

Chu pursued a similar bill last year to end the practice, arguing that it is disruptive and does more harm than good. Researchers have found evidence that heart attacks, car crashes and workplace accidents rise in the days immediately following a time shift.

The proposal became an instant sensation among anti-daylight saving time partisans. But it was ultimately voted down in the state Senate, where lawmakers raised concerns about the potential effect on California businesses and confessed their personal affinity for springing forward and falling back.

Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

A sleep expert from the University of California at Davis says the switch to daylight saving time takes a definite physical toll, but can have other benefits.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos