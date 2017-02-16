California lawmaker resurrects his effort to end daylight saving time

Daylight saving time won last year, but Assemblyman Kansen Chu wants a rematch.
The San Jose Democrat has introduced another bill targeting the divisive biannual changing of our clocks.
Assembly Bill 807 would put a measure before voters asking them to repeal the 1949 initiative that instituted daylight saving time in California and allow the Legislature to adjust it with a simple majority vote – whether that be switching the dates it takes effect, getting rid of it altogether or, should the federal government allow it, moving to daylight saving time all year long.
Chu pursued a similar bill last year to end the practice, arguing that it is disruptive and does more harm than good. Researchers have found evidence that heart attacks, car crashes and workplace accidents rise in the days immediately following a time shift.
The proposal became an instant sensation among anti-daylight saving time partisans. But it was ultimately voted down in the state Senate, where lawmakers raised concerns about the potential effect on California businesses and confessed their personal affinity for springing forward and falling back.
