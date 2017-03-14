Capitol Alert

March 14, 2017 1:52 PM

California Senate Republicans elect a new leader

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Taryn Luna

tluna@sacbee.com

Senate Republicans on Tuesday elected a new leader, effective in April.

In a closed door meeting, GOP senators voted to elevate Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, as the new leader of the 13-member caucus. She will replace Senate Minority Leader Jean Fuller, of Bakersfield. Democrats have 27 members, a two-thirds majority in the house.

Fuller, who is termed out from office in 2018, said she wanted a smooth transition to new leadership in the upper house.

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Why California students need debt-free college

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos