California Senate Republicans elect a new leader

Senate Republicans on Tuesday elected a new leader, effective in April.
In a closed door meeting, GOP senators voted to elevate Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, as the new leader of the 13-member caucus. She will replace Senate Minority Leader Jean Fuller, of Bakersfield. Democrats have 27 members, a two-thirds majority in the house.
Fuller, who is termed out from office in 2018, said she wanted a smooth transition to new leadership in the upper house.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
