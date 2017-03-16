Bromance on tour: Mayes, Rendon talk bipartisan leadership of California Assembly

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
Despite the beer-laden “bromance” between Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes and Speaker Anthony Rendon, the GOP legislator said last month that he had yet to engage in many serious policy discussions this year with his Democratic friend and colleague.
It’s not hard to imagine why. Democrats secured super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature in November and only need to rely on Republican votes if they can’t rally their own in support of a bill.
Now it appears the dynamic between the two leaders may have changed. Rendon and Mayes will appear on stage Thursday at UC Riverside for a moderated talk about their bipartisan leadership of the state Assembly.
“Though we often don’t agree, Chad and I have been able to engage in serious policy conversations and come to agreement where there is common ground,” Rendon said in a statement about the event.
The 5:30 p.m. talk is part of the Speaker’s Lecture Series, started by Rendon and the Center for California Studies at California State University, Sacramento last year. Watch a livestream of the event on Rendon’s Facebook page.
WORTH REPEATING: “We get three strikes...They get sanctuary.”
- Chanell Temple, of Blacks for Equal Rights Taskforce, opposing a bill that would give undocumented immigrants sanctuary in California
NEIGHBORLY THING TO DO: U.S-Mexico relations haven’t exactly been perfect under Donald Trump. From the taco bowl Tweet to “bad hombres” to calls to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it, the president has offended Mexican officials, residents and Mexican-Americans alike during the campaign and his short time in office. Meanwhile, California politicians take a much different approach to their southern neighbor. In early January, California state senators met with Mexican senators to discuss threats facing immigrant communities. The Governor of Aguascalientes, Martín Orozco Sandoval, visited the Capitol later that month and spoke on the Senate floor about California and Mexico continuing to work together. Today former California Sen. Denise Moreno Ducheny will dissect that relationship in a talk titled “California and Mexico: The Need for Joint Policies to Maintain Competitiveness” at the UC Center Sacramento, 1130 K Street, at noon. The talk will focus on creating cross-border policies that support education and workforce development.
SUNSHINE WEEK: As advocates of open government celebrate “Sunshine Week,” two new members of the California Fair Political Practices Commission, which acts as a campaign finance and election watchdog, partake in their first commission meeting. One’s a retired Capitol lobbyist and the other is an ethics and election law attorney who authored an article likening campaign finance reform in Congress to a fable “dictated by political opportunism.” What do the appointments mean for the third house and the five-member commission? Tune in at 1 p.m. Thursday and see for yourself.
ELDERLY CARE: Seniors, caregivers, advocates and SEIU Local 2015 will speak out against the federal GOP health care bill and its consequences for California’s elderly community today during a press conference at 11 a.m. in Capitol Park. The group says the bill undermines the Medi-Cal guarantee “that has helped generations of seniors live in dignity.” Seniors will share their fears about losing health care under the Republican plan.
BY THE NUMBERS: $109,000. That’s how much it cost the University of California to produce a single degree in 2013, the most recent year of available data, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California. The cost represents a six percent decline from 1987. The organization said UC’s institutional costs are consistently greater than public institutions across the country, in part due to the need to pay university employees higher salaries to match the cost of living in California. The institutional costs are much less for the state’s other public higher education system. Issuing a single degree cost California State University $45,000, a 33 percent drop from 1987.
CELEBRATE: Happy 58th birthday to Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments