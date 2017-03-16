Capitol Alert

March 16, 2017 11:37 AM

President Donald Trump declares disaster for California because of January storms

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster for California because of damage caused by heavy rains that hit the state from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, making available federal assistance to state and local agencies as well as some nonprofit groups.

Thursday’s announcement is the third presidential declaration received by the state this winter. Trump declared a presidential emergency during last month’s crisis at Oroville Dam and issued a disaster declaration for damage caused by heavy rains Jan. 3 through Jan. 12.

Gov. Jerry Brown had requested the latest declaration in a letter to Trump earlier this month. He said the atmospheric river of storms that hit the state in mid-January caused flooding, breached levees, cut power to an estimated 55,000 homes and businesses, and contributed to six deaths.

Thursday’s declaration covers El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Trinity, Tuolumne, and Yolo. Federal money also is available for statewide hazard mitigation efforts.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos