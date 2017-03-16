Quit stalking immigrants at California courthouses, chief justice tells ICE

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week Pause

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion