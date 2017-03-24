California vs. Trump: California regulators move forward on climate change rules

California environmental regulators, taking a defiant stand against President Donald Trump, reaffirmed their commitment Thursday to tough air pollution standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars.
The California Air Resources Board, meeting in Riverside, voted unanimously to stick with tailpipe emissions regulations that were launched in California and adopted by former President Barack Obama. The board also voted to move ahead with a separate mandate that require automakers to sell more zero-emission vehicles in California.
The board’s vote on greenhouse gas restrictions suggests a potentially bruising legal battle with the White House could be coming. Trump last week ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the regulations, hinting that he would roll back them back. Auto executives have complained the rules are too stringent, and Trump told a rally of autoworkers in Michigan that he was acting to “defend your jobs, your factories.”
Gov. Jerry Brown has already denounced Trump’s decision as “unconscionable.” Although the air board decided five years ago it would revisit the standards in 2017, Friday’s vote became a kind of early test of California’s willingness to fight the White House over climate change.
Board member Hector De La Torre, mocking the Trump administration over its struggles with health care legislation and a controversial travel ban, urged automakers to side instead with California. Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols went a step further, scolding automakers for asking Trump to weaken the greenhouse gas regulations.
“What were you thinking when you threw yourself on the mercy of the Trump administration to solve your problems?” Nichols said.
The air board decided the greenhouse gas restrictions are realistic and don’t create unreasonable burdens on the industry. Complying with the rules will require “incremental improvements to conventional technologies,” air board engineer Pippin Mader told the board prior to its vote.
The greenhouse gas standards are already set in stone for cars made between now and 2021; Trump has ordered a review of the standards that will apply between 2022 and 2025. Board members said they won’t retreat from the regulations, which are designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by one third while dramatically increasing fuel economy.
Environmentalists cheered the air board’s decisions, saying it was up to California to stand up to the Trump administration. “All eyes are looking at us today, particularly given last week’s disappointing announcement,” Simon Mui of the Natural Resources Defense Council told the board.
Whether California can get away with its stance remains to be seen.
Air pollution standards are established by the federal government, although the 1970 Clean Air Act allows California, because of its severe air pollution problems, to set tougher standards if it gets a waiver from the EPA. If California gets a waiver, other states can adopt California’s rules. In this case, not only did the Obama administration grant California a waiver, it made the California rules the law of the land.
What’s unclear is what would happen if the Trump administration, as many experts believe, decides to roll back the rules significantly.
California officials believe they would still have the legal authority to enforce their standards for cars sold in the state. That would also apply to the dozen states that have followed California’s lead.
But the Trump administration could decide that California lacks that authority. That would almost certainly lead to litigation between California and the federal government.
“If a divorce is going to happen...we are going to litigate that divorce strongly,” said De La Torre, a former Democratic assemblyman.
Under the current rules, average fuel mileage – that is, the average for a fleet produced by a single automaker – would jump from about 36 miles per gallon today to 54 mpg in 2025.
The air board also reaffirmed a policy requiring automakers to accelerate sales of zero-emission vehicles and plug-in hybrids in California. The rules call for more than 1 million vehicles on the road by 2025, up from about 250,000 today. Nine other states have signed onto California’s regulations. The review of greenhouse gas rules ordered by Trump doesn’t affect the zero-emission and plug-in rules.
