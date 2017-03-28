California would virtually eliminate money bail under proposed legislation

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March Pause

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says