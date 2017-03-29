Cleanliness, workload at California dialysis clinics up for debate

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:13 David Daleiden rallies at Sacramento Planned Parenthood

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college