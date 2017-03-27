Battling Trump is ‘team sport,’ California’s attorney general says

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March Pause

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with new program

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:41 National Nurses United endorses Bernie Sanders