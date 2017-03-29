Jerry Brown, Democratic leaders agree to increase taxes to fix California roads

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders will announce a $5.2 billion road-funding package Wednesday afternoon that would raise gas taxes and user fees on motorists, setting off a major political struggle to pass it in the Legislature.
Officials have set an April 6 deadline to approve the package, which would increase fuel taxes, impose higher registration fees, and include a sliding charge linked to a vehicle’s value. The package also will include a constitutional amendment meant to keep lawmakers from shifting transportation revenue to other uses, something that happened frequently in the past.
Brown, local governments and other supporters say state and local roads are crumbling, creating maintenance and repair backlogs of billions of dollar because revenue has failed to keep pace. Yet the package poses a major test for Brown and Democratic leaders, as they try to marshal nervous members of the Legislature’s recently enlarged Democratic super-majorities to push through large – and potentially career-risking – tax increases.
The agreement would mark the largest potential overhaul of transportation funding in the state in more than 25 years and bring the first increases in the gas tax since 1994.
Most of the billions raised would go to pay for state and local road maintenance and repairs. Public transit and goods movement projects also would receive several hundred million dollars. Some money also would go to pay for new roads and other expansion projects.
The pact’s announcement will launch days of intense lobbying from supporters as well as critics of the plan. Business, labor and local government members of the Fix Our Roads coalition, which has been holding rallies around the state in recent weeks, is stepping up those efforts with social media campaigns. Republican critics are expected to roll out their own social media campaign to oppose the package.
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2
Comments