March 30, 2017 3:00 AM

What would the $5.2 billion transportation tax increase cost you?

By Jim Miller

The $5.2 billion transportation plan unveiled Wednesday relies heavily on higher fuel taxes and a new transportation improvement fee linked to a vehicle’s value.

Over 10 years, the proposed 12-cent increase in the base excise tax would raise an estimated $24.4 billion and the transportation improvement fee would raise an estimated $16.3 billion.

What that means for the owners of California’s more than 34 million registered vehicles, though, depends on how much they drive, their vehicle’s gas mileage, and its value. In addition, the various increases would take effect at different times. Everything would be in effect by July 1, 2019.

HOW MUCH WOULD YOUR COSTS INCREASE?

Enter the number of miles you drive annually, your vehicle’s mpg and current value to see how much you would pay per month, on average, under the road-funding package unveiled Wednesday at full implementation compared to today.

Note: Use numbers only, no $ or other symbols.

