See the 15 felony charges California filed against antiabortion activist David Daleiden

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra late Tuesday filed an arrest warrant and felony charges against antiabortion activist David Daleiden and his co-conspirator.
Here’s a breakdown of the 15 felony charges from the court documents submitted by Becerra’s office. Count 15 is the most detailed.
COUNT 1: On April 6, 2014, in the County of San Francisco, in the State of California, defendants DAVID DALEIDEN and SANDRA SUSAN MERRITT did commit a felony in violation of Penal Code section 632(a) in that each did intentionally and without the consent of all parties to a confidential communication, by means of an electronic amplifying and recording device, eavesdrop and record the confidential communication between themselves and DOE 1.
COUNTS 2 - 14: Similar language describing events alleged to have occurred in San Francisco, Los Angeles and El Dorado counties between April 2014 and May 2015.
COUNT 15: On and between October 9, 2013 and July 22, 2015, in the Counties of San Francisco, El Dorado, and Los Angeles in the State of California, the crime of CONSPIRACY, in violation of Penal Code section 182(a)(1) a felony, was committed by DAVID ROBERT DALEIDEN AND SANDRA SUSAN MERRITT, who did willfully and unlawfully conspire together to commit the crime of Recording a Confidential Communications, 632(a) of the California Penal Code, a felony, pursuant to and for the purpose of carrying out the objects and purposes of the aforesaid conspiracy, defendants committed the following overt act(s):
1. On or about October 1, 2013, DAVID DALEIDEN accessed and took documents from Stem Express email system using a password from a terminated Stem Express employee;
2. On October 11, 2013, DAVID DALEIDEN filed Biomax Procurement Services, LLC, as a Business Entity in the State of California, with the Agent of process as Philip Cronin and CEO as Susan Tennenbaum;
3. On and between November 27, 2013 and March 27, 2014, individuals who represented themselves as Biomax employees corresponded with employees of the National Abortion Federation (NAF) using the email address of biomaxprocurementservices(@gmail.com and susanPbiomax.com, to apply for exhibit space at the San Francisco NAF conference as Brianna Allen and Susan Tennenbaum;
4. On February 5, 2014, DAVID DALEIDEN and SANDRA SUSAN MERRITT signed an Exhibitor Agreement listing Susan Tennenbaum as CEO of BioMax, Robert Sarkis as Vice President, and a $3235 registration fee paid using Philip Cronin's VISA card;
5. On and between April 5, 2014 and April 8, 2014, defendants DAVID DALEIDEN and SANDRA SUSAN MERRITT posed as BioMax employees to gain access to the NAF conference in San Francisco, where they secretly video recorded conference speakers, vendors and attendees;
6. On and between July 25, 2014 and October 3, 2915, defendants DAVID DALEIDEN and SANDRA SUSAN MERRITT', posing as BioMax employees, set up and secretly video recorded private meetings with health care professionals in Century City (Los Angeles), Pasadena (Los Angeles), El Dorado (El Dorado), and San Francisco.
Daleiden, via the Center for Medical Progress, released the following statement in response:
“The bogus charges from Planned Parenthood’s political cronies are fake news. They tried the same collusion with corrupt officials in Houston, TX and failed: both the charges and the DA were thrown out. The public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners like StemExpress and DV Biologics — currently being prosecuted in California — who have harvested and sold aborted baby body parts for profit for years in direct violation of state and federal law. We look forward to showing the entire world what is on our yet-unreleased video tapes of Planned Parenthood’s criminal baby body parts enterprise, in vindication of the First Amendment rights of all.”
