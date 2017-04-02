Donald Trump approves more winter storm disaster assistance for California

President Donald Trump announced Sunday the granting of California’s request for a fourth presidential declaration for damage from the winter storms.
Trump’s approval, which came late Saturday, followed Gov. Jerry Brown’s personal appeal for financial assistance last month in Washington with Robert Fenton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Trump administration previously declared a major disaster for California for storm damage from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, a move that made available federal assistance to state and local agencies as well as some nonprofit groups. The administration also declared a presidential emergency during February’s crisis at Oroville Dam and issued a disaster declaration for damage caused by heavy rains Jan. 3 through Jan. 12.
But the latest request carries the largest pricetag, as Brown noted after his meeting with Fenton. It frees up federal dollars to supplement the state’s efforts to shore up areas affected by the severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides for a period covering Feb. 1 to Feb. 23.
“California has experienced one of the heaviest precipitation years in its recent history, and the impacts of storms that occurred in January and February have been extremely destructive to the state,” the Democratic governor said in a letter to the president.
Trump’s fourth declaration cover the counties of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.
Also covered are Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba. The declaration makes available money for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
