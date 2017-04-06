Gas-tax increase to pay for road repair clears California Senate

The state Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping $52 billion transportation plan that would raise California gas taxes after leaders apparently struck deals with wavering lawmakers to fund road projects in their districts.
The bill, which passed with a 27-11 vote – the bare minimum two-thirds margin required for a tax increase – now moves on to the Assembly floor. The vote took place shortly after Gov. Jerry Brown met with Senate Democrats behind closed doors during a recess from the floor session. Sen. Anthony Cannella, R-Modesto, was the only Republican to vote for the deal. Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, voted no.
The legislation would raise the money to pay for the plan over 10 years. It seeks to raise the base gasoline excise tax by 12 cents, create a transportation improvement fee based on the value of a vehicle and raise diesel excise and sales taxes.
“This bill will provide hundreds of thousands of jobs for poor people who need work and it will stimulate the economy,” said Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, who introduced Senate Bill 1. “For me, this is a wise plan that’s a modest plan.”
Brown and Democratic legislative leaders estimate the measure would increase costs for the average motorist by about $10 a month.
They had set Thursday as a self-imposed deadline to pass what would be the largest road deal in California in more than a quarter century, widely cast as the first true test of Democrats’ ability to use a two-thirds majority in both houses they won in the November election.
“I’m energized and doing everything I can to make sure California climbs out of this big hole,” Brown told reporters outside the Capitol early in the day.
But by 4 p.m., it remained uncertain whether Democrats would be able to rally votes to pass the bill. They were having particular difficulty with members representing districts that can shift parties depending on the election because the measure contains a gas tax increase.
Lawmakers began crafting a separate measure outlining spending for individual legislative districts, Senate Bill 132, and a spokesman for Senate President Kevin de León said he supported it.
The measure outlined $500 million in funding to Cannella’s district. It allocates $400 million for an extension of a Bay Area commuter rail line, the Altamont Corridor Express, to Ceres and Merced and a $100 million parkway project between the University of California, Merced campus and Highway 99.
“For over two years, I have fought for real solutions to California’s transportation problems,” Cannella said in a statement. “This state cannot continue to just put asphalt band aids on potholes when what we really need is major road and rail surgery to keep Californians and their economy moving. In addition, this will be transformative for commerce and commuter travel throughout the Central Valley.”
The bill also earmarks $472 million for the Riverside County Transportation Efficiency Corridor in Democratic Sen. Richard Roth’s Riverside County district. The corridor overlaps with the Assembly District represented by Sabrina Cervantes, a Democrat who also lives in Riverside.
All three members represent swing districts.
Cervantes’ office would not comment on whether the appropriation was part of a deal with the assemblywoman.
Several Republican spoke out against the bill and repeated complaints that Democrats have squandered transportation funding over the years, deferring necessary maintenance and leading to the decline of the state’s infrastructure.
“As Californians we are already paying for the roads we drive on,” said Sen. Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield. “We have paid the taxes. Government has failed to keep up its end of the agreement so how can we trust again?”
“Please think about what you’re doing,” said Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Temecula. “Are you really going to increase taxes on the families that struggle in this state every single day? SB 1 in its present form is not the answer. It’s wrong. It’s unfair. It’s predatory to the poor and working class. It’s regressive.”
As the effort moved to the Assembly, Democrats there were wavering, too.
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, said he had not made up his mind yet on the transportation plan. He said he had been involved in conversations with legislative leadership and the governor, but would not say if they had offered any projects in his district to secure his vote.
“I’d love to have a proposal that Democrats and Republicans are both on,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see what comes over.”
